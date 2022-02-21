Claude F. Meitzner

Claude F. Meitzner, 85, went peacefully to his final home with the Lord on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

He was born on Aug. 15, 1936, in Jefferson, Wis., to Emil Meitzner and Gertrude (Rueth) Bickle. Claude was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.

Claude is survived by four children: daughters, Veronica Meyer, Vicki (Bob) Walker, Kerri Orton and son, James Meitzner; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; and wives, Ann and Leota.

Services are planned for a later date in Ft. Atkinson, Wisconsin.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation service. www.ruppfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Claude Meitzner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries