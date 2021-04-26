Claude Arthur Zabinski

Claude A. Zabinski, 94, of Hibbing, died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Claude was born Sept. 23, 1926, to John and Veronica (Butkowski) Zabinski in St. Cloud, Minn. Claude was a 70-year resident of Hibbing, moving from the St. Cloud area in 1951. He was a WWII veteran, serving in the Army at the end of the war escorting wounded soldiers home here in the US. Following the war, Claude worked as a postal clerk for the US Postal Service. Claude was a member of the Moose Club and the Municipal Golf Course in Hibbing. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. Claude was able to get a big buck every year, which was used to help feed his family. He was also a talented musician. Claude taught himself accordion, piano and harmonica without ever learning to read music. Additionally, Claude was a great athlete; he often bowled a 200 game even as recent as last month. Claude was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing; his faith was a very important part of his life. Claude was a hardworking and devoted husband and father.
Claude is survived by his children, Kathryn (John) Wrobel, Bovey, Minn., Roger (MaryAnn) Zabinski, St. Anthony, Minn., Annette (Charles) Buenger, Lindstrom, Minn., Claudia (Michael) Balk, Hastings, Minn., John Zabinski, Roseville, Minn., Joyce (Bill) Corwine, Owatanna, Minn., Daniel (Andrea) Zabinski, Rockville, Md., Gail (Eric) Hjortness, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., Richard (Corinne) Zabinski, Oracle, Ariz.; siblings, Marie Skaja, Rockville, Minn., Daniel Zabinski, St. Cloud, Minn., Larry Zabinski, Paynesville, Minn.; 23 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Veronica; wife, Celine; son, Donald Zabinski; and five siblings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday, April 28 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the beginning of the Mass at noon.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 11:30 am at the church.
Mid-Range Honor Guard will accord military honors.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
