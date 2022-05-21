Mrs. Clathamae Malba Zimmel, age 87, of Winter Haven, Florida, went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Winter Haven Hospital surrounded by family.
Clatha was born October 4, 1934, in Wadena, Minnesota, to Chester Jonathan and Lida-Mae (Marsh) Olson. She was a Winter Haven resident since 2012, but she and her husband were snowbirds for several years before staying permanently.
Clatha was a homemaker, a member for more than 60 years of True Hope Fellowship Assembly of God Church in Virginia, Minnesota, and attended Christ Community Church in Winter Haven.
In Minnesota she established the People Serving People Cooperative, which assisted families with bulk food purchases, and was the owner-operator of a cake decorating business. She also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and served in her church.
In Florida, Clatha enjoyed participating in social activities in her Vienna Square Community, sewing, quilting, stamping, facilitating Bible study groups, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, George Zimmel in 2011; four brothers, Armand, Clayton, Maldon and Jerome; two sisters, Barbara and Lavonne; and son-in-law, Wayne Vaneps in 2021.
Clatha is survived by her loving family, three sons, Norman (Ailin) Zimmel of Winter Haven, Florida, Paul Zimmel and David Zimmel both of Virginia, Minnesota; daughter, Carol Vaneps of Aurora, Minnesota; brother, Barry Olson; and six grandchildren, Nicholas, Amanda, Jacob, Louie, Bobbi Rae and Tiffany; and three great-grandchildren, Kyler, Zoe and Riley.
A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at True Hope Fellowship in Virginia, Minnesota, with visitation at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Joel Kallberg will officiate. Inurnment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hewitt, Minnesota. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
