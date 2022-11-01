Clary W. Larson

Clary W. Larson, 88, of Ely passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his residence. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.

To plant a tree in memory of Clary Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries