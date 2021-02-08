Clark Edward Blackwood II, 58, of Eveleth, and formerly of Henderson, Nev., died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in his home.
He was born Feb. 19, 1962, in Phoenix, Ariz., the son of Clark and Carolyn (Harris) Blackwood. He was a graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School.
During his senior year in high school, his first daughter Nicole arrived. Six months later he was united in marriage to Audrey (Swan) Blackwood in Palo, Minn., on Feb. 21, 1981, during a snowstorm. Second daughter Katy arrived while in Vernal, Utah.
He lived with his family in the Southwest where he made many lifelong friendships. They moved back to Minnesota in the winter of 1999 where he worked for various companies doing concrete work. In 2008, he started Blackwoods Concrete, where he was able to explore his artistic side. He enjoyed vacationing in the Caribbean and was especially passionate about cooking and entertaining for his family and friends. His laughter was infectious, and his smile lit up the room. Clark was truly a treasure of a human being. Wherever he went, there just never seemed to be strangers, only friends he hadn’t met yet. He had a great heart and would lend a hand to anyone who needed it.
Clark is survived by his best friend and the love of his life, Audrey Blackwood; daughters, Nicole Maria Blackwood of Portland, Ore., and Katy Lynn (Todd) Kuball of Sammamish, Wash.; siblings, Patti Haris (Donna Foy) Blackwood of Minneapolis, Minn., and Wendy (Shawn) McKenna of Chaska, Minn.; grandchildren, Peyton, Audrina, Jameson, and Jeremiah Kuball; and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clark and Carolyn Blackwood.
We are in the process of planning a celebration of life for Clark. This will take place as soon as we are able to gather.
Condolences may be directed to Clark’s family in care of Nicole Blackwood or Katy Kuball at 25120 SE 14th Street Sammamish, WA 98075.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.