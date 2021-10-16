Clarence W. Ivonen, 99, a longtime resident of Virginia died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in the Waterview Pines in Virginia.
He was born Sept. 28, 1922, in Butte, Mont., the son of Risto and Lydia (Salmi) Ivonen. Clarence was raised in Ely, Minn., graduating in 1940 from Ely Memorial High School and the Ely Junior College in 1942.
He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in Chicago and Washington, D.C., in the Casualty Division.
Post war he attended the University of Minnesota, graduating in 1948 with a degree in journalism.
His journalism career began at International Fall, Minn., Daily Journal, in 1949; he transferred to the Range Facts {Mesabi Daily News} Virginia, and remained until his retirement in 1984 as managing editor. Clarence wrote a feature column: “Now and Then by Ivonen.”
Clarence married Eila Nurminen of Pori, Finland, on June 12, 1954, in Ely. Together they made 33 trips to Finland and other countries.
Clarence served his community in many ways. He volunteered at the Nursing Home for 25 years; and served on several boards: Virginia Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Salvation Army, American Red Cross, Virginia Coop Credit Union, U of M Alumni, Community Concert Association, Finlandia Foundation and Director of “Vihurit” Finnish Folk Dancers.
He enjoyed dancing, traveling, cross-country skiing, photography, swimming and time at the cabin with family.
Clarence is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eila; daughter, Kristina “Tia” (Brian) Ivonen-Smith; grandchildren, Kyle R. Smith (Megan), Senja A. Smith (Nacia); great grandson, Layton James Smith; nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Richard “Mel” Ivonen.
Private Family inurnment services will be held. A “Celebration of Life” to be held at a future date.
Memorials are the preferred way to honor Clarence’s memory, and may be directed to the East Range Hospice Team, the Virginia Salvation Army or a memorial of your choice.
Family services provided by Bauman-Con, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
