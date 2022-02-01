Clarence “Sonny” “Lucky” Janke, 87, of Aurora, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth after a long battle with congestive heart failure.
Clarence was born on May 8, 1934, in Frazee, Minn., to Frank and Sadie (Redetzke) Janke. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Evergreen, Minn.
In 1961, Clarence married Mardelle Himango, and they had two children, Randy and Dina; and in 1973, Clarence was united in marriage to Junell (Haavisto) Greene and they had a daughter, Jina.
Clarence was employed by LTV Steel (Erie Mining Company) for 39 years with varying positions. He retired while working on the “mainline” as a locomotive engineer. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, where he served on the board, most recently as Trustee. Clarence enjoyed fishing trips with his children, gardening, hunting and playing cards with friends.
Clarence is survived by his three children: Randy Janke of Aurora, Dina Janke of Bemidji, Minn. and Jina (Chuck) Beisner of Alexandria, Minn.; his grandchildren: Mardi Janke, Hunter Axelsen, Morgan Janke, Chelsea Scheunert, Caden Scheunert, and Ciarra Scheunert; great-grandchildren: Mariah, Star and Brynn; and his sister, Lois Hepola of Eveleth, Minn.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Delores and Evelyn.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Aurora, followed by food and fellowship at the VFW in Hoyt Lakes, Minn.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
