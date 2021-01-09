Our dear mother, Clara Hill, completed her earthly journey on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Edgewood, in Virginia, Minn., her home for the last six years.
Clara Ida was the seventh of the eight children of Gottfried and Sarah (Gumke) Roedel, born on Aug. 30, 1924, in Montana. She graduated from high school in the spring of 1942 and married Larry Hill on September 13, of that year. Clara enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, berry picking, canning, knitting, embroidering, and sewing. She and Larry enjoyed dancing, playing cards and traveling. She was a very good baker, cook and gracious hostess. Her kuha, pasties and squeaky cheese are legendary!
She was truly a ‘grand’ mother, not only to her two daughters, Lauretta Jane (Dennis) Greben and Margaret Charlene (Dick) Glaesemann, but also to their children: Denna (Mike Rasmussen) and Derek Greben, and Michael Glaesemann and Tracy (Terry Falcomata); and her great-grandchildren Evan, Amelia, and Andy Rasmussen, and Jack and Wyatt Falcomata.
She is survived by her daughters and their families; five sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Family was always treated to her wonderful food, beautiful smile, fun-loving ways, and open arms.
Welcoming her to her heavenly home are her husband, Larry; her parents; her seven siblings; and eight of Larry’s siblings.
The family thanks the staff at Edgewood and East Range Hospice for the compassionate and professional care provided for mom.
A family graveside service will be held at a future date in the Greenwood Cemetery in Virginia.
Memorials may be sent to Hope Presbyterian Church, 212 5th Ave, Virginia, MN, 55792, or Quad City Food Shelf, PO Box 680, Virginia, MN, 55792.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
