Claire Lisbeth Seppi
October 28, 1944—January 2, 2023
Claire Lisbeth Seppi
October 28, 1944—January 2, 2023
Claire Lisbeth Seppi, passed away January 2, 2023, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Claire had her niece and sister beside her as God called her home.
Claire was born on October 28, 1944, to Toivo and Verna (Viitala) Seppi in Virginia, Minn. She was valedictorian of her graduating class in 1962 at Mt. Iron High School. She completed one year of college at Virginia Junior College and transferred to Michigan State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and Merchandising. She interned at Carson Pirie Scott in Chicago, then moved to San Francisco to work for the next couple of years. She then went on to receive her Master’s Degree in Urban Affairs from Mankato State. She moved to St. Paul and worked for the Minnesota Board of Health until she retired.
Claire loved spending time with her family. She was on the Board for Salolampi Finnish Language Village which was very dear to her heart, as was being on the Alzheimer’s Board. She took pride in keeping family traditions alive, while passing them down to us. She was a gifted pianist, talented writer, and had a very strong faith in God.
She was loved by many and left imprints on the hearts of all that knew her. She always put others needs ahead of her own. Her beloved cabin on Lake Leander is where she loved to be, out in nature, kayaking, taking nature photos, saunas, gardening and being with her sister, and loving niece and cousins for the summer.
Claire is survived by her sister, Jane Seppi; beloved niece and god-daughter, Kirsti Axelson; brother, Matt (Cheryl) Seppi, Matt (Danielle) Mattelyn, Haidyn, Rylan Seppi, Rachel and Brady Denzer, Megan and Warren Friedl, Camille and Conrad Friedl, and faithful fur baby Ivory.
Claire is preceded in death by her mother, Verna and father, Toivo; sister, Marjorie; brother, Tommy; grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
As per Claire’s request, there will be no service. The family would like to thank Essentia Health Hospice for their loving care for Claire, Jane, and Kirsti.
Please join us on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Virginia Elks Club for a benefit/celebration of life starting at 3 p.m. We remember her with love, kindness, and SISU!
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
