Claire A. Vlasich, 86, of Balkan Township, Minn., died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Cornerstone Villa in Buhl.
She was born Jan. 6, 1934, in Maple Plain, Minn., to Levi and Florence (Hall) Carlson.
Claire was united in marriage on Sept. 28, 1957, in Maple Plain, Minn., to Marko Vlasich. They were lifelong Balkan residents. Claire attended Chisholm Baptist Church, and enjoyed reading, gardening, bird watching, blueberry picking, and watching Chisholm basketball. She loved her grandchildren and was very proud of them.
Claire is survived by children: Darlene (Ken) Giles of Columbia, S.C., Cindy (Doug) Schuenke of Stillwater, Minn., Mark (Penny) Vlasich of Balkan Township, Kevin (Wendy) Vlasich of Centerville, Minn.; grandchildren: A.J. and Evy Giles, Katie and Ryan Schuenke, Nikki Vlasich, Nathan and Sarah Vlasich; sister, Verona Fratzke of Stevensville, Mont.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marko, who died on Aug. 29, 2018; granddaughter, Lindsay Claire Giles; siblings, Wesley and Erwin Carlson.
Funeral services for Claire will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Chisholm Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will follow in Chisholm Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Chisholm Community Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message, go to: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
