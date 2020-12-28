Cindy Marie Wiley, 47, of Duluth, completed her earthly work on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, and entered Paradise in the presence of her beautiful Savior Jesus Christ.
Born on her daddy's birthday, July 23rd, to Merle and Lois (Skytta) Gibson, she enjoyed growing up on their family hobby farm in Palo, Minn., and spending time with cherished family and friends at her brother Dean's cabin on Loon Lake.
At an early age, Cindy heard the good news of the gospel: "that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the scriptures." I Cor. 15:3-4. With simple child-like faith, she believed on the Lord Jesus Christ for the remission of sins and was saved eternally.
Cindy attended McKinley Christian Academy and graduated from Mesabi East High School in 1991. She received her college education at Mesabi Community College and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from U.M.D.
While employed at the D.M&I.R. Railroad, she met her true love Glen Wiley and they were married on April 7, 2000, in Maui, Hawaii. Together they built an inseparable bond founded on God's eternal Word. Their home was filled with abiding love, sweet company and thoughtful prayer.
Throughout her childhood, she attended Heritage Trail Bible Church and later joined Duluth Bible Church. Cindy loved to spend each morning by praying for others, pondering the scriptures and reading devotional literature. She was always eager to share the gleanings of God's truths with others and this became a vital part of her life's ministry.
Cindy was a compassionate woman of God who sincerely loved and cared about others. She visited the poor, the sick, those in distress and graciously gave to the less fortunate without expecting anything in return. Not only did she care for their physical needs, but through gentle persuasion of the gospel, she helped many understand their spiritual need by urging them to put their trust in Jesus Christ for salvation.
Known as a passionate speaker and gifted writer, she wrote many inspirational letters and enclosed them in beautiful, one-of-a-kind, handmade cards. She left a heritage of godly encouragement with words of wisdom through her letters, daily texts of cheer, journaling, personal conversations, and speaking engagements.
To the end, Cindy served her Lord with gladness, praised Him for the richest blessings of daily joys and shined as an inspiring testimony "to the gospel of the grace of God." Acts 20:24
She was lovingly cared for by her husband Glen of 20 years; daughter to Merle and Lois Gibson; sister to Dean (Kathy) Gibson, Lee Gibson, Gary Gibson, Ginny Gibson; second mom to nephew Sam Gibson; daughter-in-law to Lynn Lund; sister-in-law to Chris Wiley; and aunt to many special nieces and nephews and numerous cousins.
A private graveside service will be held at Rauha Cemetery in Palo. The family plans to have a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials are preferred to Heritage Trail Bible Church, designated Camp Sigel.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
