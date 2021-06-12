Cindy (Gibson) Wiley, 47, went to meet her Savior on Dec. 24, 2020.

A memorial service for Cindy will be held on Saturday, June 19, at Heritage Trail Bible Church, Hwy. 135, 5266 Heritage Tr., Gilbert.

Visitation will be at 2:30 p.m., service at 3:30 p.m. with a meal to follow.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Wiley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries