Cindy ‘Cynthia’ Burgris

Cindy Burgris, 54, of Gilbert, Minn., passed away Friday, Sept. 17 2021.

Cindy was born in Duluth, Minn., on July 21, 1967, to Orlyn and Alice Burgris. Cindy grew up on a family farm just north of Duluth hunting and fishing. When her parents retired they moved closer to Virginia, Minn., to be closer to other family. Cindy lived on an acreage near Gilbert since her husband Earl passed away in 2016.

In her free time she liked to hunt and fish and trap animals on her land.

Cindy is survived by her children, Adam, Peter, and Amy (Duluth); parents, Orlyn and Alice Burgris (Virginia); siblings, Deb of Rochester, Minn., and Darrel of Biwabik, Minn.

Public and family gathering of remembrance at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Soudan, Minn.

To plant a tree in memory of Cindy Burgris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries