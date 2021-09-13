Cindie was actually stepping into her home when the Angel of the Lord came and took her to her eternal home.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1950, to John B. and Violet J. (Mattson) Heald in Mora, Minn. A homemaker by trade, Cindie was known as a tremendous seamstress, and counted cross-stitch. She loved sewing as another favorite pastime.
Cindie is survived by her mother, Violet Heald in Wrenshall, Minn.; and two brothers, Jimmy John Heald, Duluth, Minn., and Timothy Heald of Hibbing.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Per Cindie’s request, there will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.