Ciara Dawn Sellman, 34, of Duluth and formerly of Hibbing and Cass Lake, died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s in Duluth.
She was born March 9, 1988, in Bemidji, Minn., the daughter of Earl Day, III and Chanann Combs.
Ciara worked as a waitress at the Sawmill in Virginia and Zimmy’s in Hibbing. She enjoyed spending time with her daughter, Gracie, with family and friends, time at the cabin on Balsam Lake, and planning parties.
Ciara is survived by her parents, Richard (Chanann) Sellman Jr. of Duluth; her biological father, Earl Day III; daughter, Graci Smart of Hibbing; grandparents, Frank (Judy) Combs of LaGrange, Ind., Richard (JoAnn Johnson) Sellman, Sr. of North Branch, Minn., and Donna Day of Bemidji; great-grandmother, Hazel Hantzell of LaGrange, Ind.; siblings: Cody (Larissa) Sellman of Hibbing, Minn., Cheyenne (Kristen) Sellman of Hibbing, Chanowa (Zach) Sellman of Duluth, Minn., Callie (Tyler) Sellman of Duluth, Dakota Sellman of Duluth, and Brandon Sellman of Duluth; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, JoAnn Combs and Judith Sellman; and her grandfather, Earl Day II.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Funeral Service Monday, April 18, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Kevin Olson will officiate.
Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Ciara Sellman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.