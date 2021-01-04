Christopher Slocum, 55, died in Virginia, Minn., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, after ending dialysis therapy in November.
He was born and raised in Norcross, Ga. He moved to Minnesota in 1997 to get away from the Georgia heat. He moved to Eveleth in 2016 and fell in love with the Iron Range. He loved to travel, cook and entertain guests.
Chris is survived by his mother, Ileane Slocum; his brother, Brian Slocum, and his family, all of Georgia. He is also survived by many other Slocum and Twyford relatives; the furry love of his life, Zoie; and lastly, his Anthem family. He felt those were the best people he’s ever worked with.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elliot.
Please, no flowers, but, if you feel the need to do something, make a donation in his name to the Kidney Foundation. Chris lived on his own terms. He also died on his own terms. He is at peace.
There will be a celebration of Chris’s life from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9, at 1107 13th St. S., Virginia. Please stop in to laugh, cry, pray, share some stories and to toast Chris with a shot of Moonshine.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com
