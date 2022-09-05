Christine M. Nosie, 56, of Balkan, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Essentia Health in Virginia.
She was born Sept. 19, 1965, in Chisholm, Minn., to Samuel Roberts and Diane Belfiori. She was a Chisholm High School graduate and a lifelong Chisholm and Balkan resident. Chris was united in marriage to Bradley S. Nosie on October 9, 1989 in Las Vegas. She worked for Valentini’s Supper Club, Jim’s Auto. Chris and Brad are also owners of North Country Auto Salvage. Christine cherished time with family and friends. She loved fishing, gardening, art, camping, campfires with family and friends, furniture restoration and will be remembered for always thinking of others.
Chris is survived by her husband, Brad; daughter, Emily; mother, Diane (Roger) Shaffer; sisters, Mary (Peter) Madsen, Amy (Johhny) Ornelas; brother, Steven Roberts; uncle, Conrad Belfiori; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Gail Nosie; sisters-in-law: Michele (Jimmy) Birdsall, Deanne Greenwood, and Jenny Nosie; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Mildred Belfiori; and brother-in-law, Randy Nosie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Balkan Township Hall in Balkan with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the Township Hall.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.