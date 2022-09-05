Christine M. Nosie

Christine M. Nosie, 56, of Balkan, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at Essentia Health in Virginia.

She was born Sept. 19, 1965, in Chisholm, Minn., to Samuel Roberts and Diane Belfiori. She was a Chisholm High School graduate and a lifelong Chisholm and Balkan resident. Chris was united in marriage to Bradley S. Nosie on October 9, 1989 in Las Vegas. She worked for Valentini’s Supper Club, Jim’s Auto. Chris and Brad are also owners of North Country Auto Salvage. Christine cherished time with family and friends. She loved fishing, gardening, art, camping, campfires with family and friends, furniture restoration and will be remembered for always thinking of others.

