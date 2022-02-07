Christine M. Guillen, age 54, of Hibbing, died unexpectedly Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at her home.
Christine was born Dec. 15, 1967, to David and Linda (Willett) Wauzynski in Hibbing. Christine was a lifelong resident of Hibbing; she was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Christine was employed at the Lincoln Middle School as an assistant head cook. She loved to gamble, Christine enjoyed camping and being outdoors, decorating for the holidays and riding motorcycle with her husband Sam. Christine put her family first, she adored her grandchildren and would do anything for her husband and sons, she was truly the foundation of her family. Christine had an infectious smile; she will be dearly missed by her family and all that knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Sam; sons, Travis, Dustin (Natasha Bartkowicz) Dylan and Austin Guillen; father, Dave Wauzynski Sr.; stepfather, Richard Hanson; grandchildren, Arianna, Lorena and Xavier; brother, Dave Wauzynski Jr.; aunts, Donna Wauzynski, Colleen Willett and Bonnie Martinson; niece, Brittany Wauzynski; and nephew, Ryan Wauzynski.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Hanson; daughter, Cassandra; and her grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
