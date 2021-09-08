Christine Louise (Fredrickson) Springhetti passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the age of 89.
A Mass of Christian burial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 306 2nd St. S., Virginia.
Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Buhl, Minn.
Memorials are preferred to the Mesabi Range College Foundation/Nursing scholarships.
Family Services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
