Christie Averill

Christie Averill

March 23, 1940 — May 18, 2022

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 12:00 p.m., at the Chisholm United Methodist Church with Rev. Terry Tilton officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Christie Averill, 82, of Chisholm, died peacefully at Fairview Range Medical Center on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, after a prolonged battle with dementia. She was born in Minneapolis on March 23, 1940 to Christian and Elizabeth (Rutherford) Simonsen.

She grew up in Hill City and then attended Bemidji State University where she received her teaching degree in 1962. Christie spent two decades teaching English and Title 1 reading and math in the Chisholm School District.

Christie married David (Bud) Averill on June 8, 1963. The two were soulmates and lifelong companions. They had three children, Duane, Diane, and Darin.

Christie loved cats, dogs and wildlife, playing the piano, camping and fishing, music, arts and crafts, being a part of the church, and socializing with friends and family.

She is survived by husband, David; son, Duane and granddaughter, Catori of Rochester; son, Darin, daughter in law, Shannon and grandchildren, Jordan, Sophia and Lincoln of Hudson, (Wis.); and daughter, Diane of Blaine.

Memorials are preferred to Chisholm United Methodist Church.

www.ruppfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Christie Averill, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

May 24
Visitation
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
11:00AM-12:00PM
Chisholm United Methodist Church
307 1st Avenue SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 24
Memorial Service
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
12:00PM-12:40PM
Chisholm United Methodist Church
307 1st Avenue SW
Chisholm, MN 55719
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Load entries