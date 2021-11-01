Chris Daniel Ozzello

Chris D. Ozzello, 28, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Hibbing.
He was born Oct. 11, 1993, to Jon and Gladys (Webster) Ozzello in Hibbing. Chris was employed at Sportsman’s Restaurant in Hibbing. He was a gamer at heart. He loved working at Sportsman’s, it was his favorite place to be.
Chris is survived by his father, Jon (Lori) Ozzello, Chisholm; his mother, Gladys (Myron) Koskela, Hibbing; daughter, Keziah Ozzello, Hibbing; sister, Tiffany Ozzello, and brother, Alex Ozzello, both of Hibbing; his half-sister, Kayelynn (Tom) Forsman, Chisholm; step-brothers, Greg and Daniel Koskela, both of Hibbing; his step-sister, Kristina Koskela, Wahpeton, N.D.; nephew, Jamison Foley, niece, Gypsy Hart, both of Hibbing; along with nieces and nephews, Xavier Koskela, Rhys Riihinen, Alana Lyman, and Destiny Koskela.
He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents.
A gathering of family and friends for Chris will be from 2:30 – 5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com
