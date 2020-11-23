Chester R. 'Chet' Jorgenson

Chester "Chet" R. Jorgenson, of Shorewood, Minn., became a forever angel at the age of 67 on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the U of M Hospital. He fought the good fight after a complex medical surgery.
Chet was born Nov. 6, 1953, to Robert E. and Mary Jorgenson in Cook, Minn. He graduated from Cook High School, attended Alexandria Vo-Tech with a degree in Law Enforcement. He worked in Mountain Iron, Gilbert and South Lake Minnetonka as a police officer for 30 years.
He is survived by his children, Sarah Jorgenson (Brian Williams) and Daniel Jorgenson (TaMairah Lyon); and his three grandchildren Kathlina, Landon and Dannylynn; his good friend and co-parent Deborah Jorgenson Nelson. Chet is also survived by siblings: Sue Jorgenson of Minneapolis, Robert I. Jorgenson of Chisholm, Priscilla Hiipakka (Howard) of Cook, Gloria Gagnon (Steven) of Virginia, Sonja Cramer (David) of Beaver Dam, Wis.; along with many nieces, nephews and a ton of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Jorgenson. Celebration of Life to be held in the spring/fall of 2021.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.