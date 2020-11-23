Chester R. 'Chet' Jorgenson

Chester "Chet" R. Jorgenson, of Shorewood, Minn., became a forever angel at the age of 67 on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the U of M Hospital. He fought the good fight after a complex medical surgery.

Chet was born Nov. 6, 1953, to Robert E. and Mary Jorgenson in Cook, Minn. He graduated from Cook High School, attended Alexandria Vo-Tech with a degree in Law Enforcement. He worked in Mountain Iron, Gilbert and South Lake Minnetonka as a police officer for 30 years.

He is survived by his children, Sarah Jorgenson (Brian Williams) and Daniel Jorgenson (TaMairah Lyon); and his three grandchildren Kathlina, Landon and Dannylynn; his good friend and co-parent Deborah Jorgenson Nelson. Chet is also survived by siblings: Sue Jorgenson of Minneapolis, Robert I. Jorgenson of Chisholm, Priscilla Hiipakka (Howard) of Cook, Gloria Gagnon (Steven) of Virginia, Sonja Cramer (David) of Beaver Dam, Wis.; along with many nieces, nephews and a ton of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Jorgenson. Celebration of Life to be held in the spring/fall of 2021.

