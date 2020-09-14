Cheryl Pirjevec, 60, of Mountain Iron, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth surrounded by her loving family.
Cheryl was born Sept. 21, 1959, to Vernie and Elaine (Anderson) Erven in Grand Rapids. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1977. She worked for MacNeil Environmental, Len Hedman Appraisals, AEOA and later for Fingerhut. Cheryl married Mike Pirjevec on Oct. 23, 1992, in Grand Rapids. After a few years, they moved to Mountain Iron.
Those who knew Cheryl will remember her as someone who lived for her children and grandchildren. She loved her “sister time” on the houseboats and was always the first to go and stay barefoot in the spring and the last to put her shoes on in the fall. She loved collecting rocks and displaying them in her windows.
Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Mike; son, Michael (Anne) Levos; daughters, Michelle (Paul) Pirjevec and Michaela Pirjevec; grandchildren: Nate, Brook, Alara and Costanzo; stepdaughter, Atty and her children Quentin, Zoe, Zannah, Zali, Quincy and Quaide. She is also survived by her mother, Elaine (Ron) Niemi; sisters: Patty Jo (Mary Lou) Erven, Rhonda (Al) Proulx, Julie (Greg) DelaPointe, Cathy (Tommy) Lanum, Judy (Steve) Fisher and Debbie Niemi; brothers, Randy (Valerie) Erven and Ron (Angi) Niemi; special sister and brothers, Patsy, John, Tom and Steve Batchelder; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friend, LeAnne Johnson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vernie Erven; her grandparents; numerous aunts and uncles; and her former spouse, Fred Levos.
She will also be missed by her special Fishing Springs family. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial gathering will take place.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
