Cheryl M. Stupica Newton, 65, of Embarrass, Minn., passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, the 12th of March, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family and beloved animals.
Cheryl was an avid gardener with a green thumb and loved tending her flowers and had the ability to make them thrive. Decorating her home for every holiday was important and she had a knack for creating a warm, cozy environment. She loved to do crafts and could turn basic items into creative masterpieces. Her deep love for animals led her to rescue many dogs and cats over the years. Feeding the birds and deer in their yard so she could appreciate their presence was the highlight of many days. Her deep love of her family motivated her to fight like the warrior she was but her body just wasn’t as strong as her will.
She is deeply missed by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Kristen Rosett; sons, Michael and Andrew Newton; brother, Bill Stupica (Chris); sister, Sue Mestad (Keith); and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends.
A Celebration of Life for Cheryl will be held at Range Funeral Home in Virginia on Thursday, March 17 at 1 p.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
