Cheryl (Johnson Chiaravalle) Cozad passed peacefully on March 14, 2023, at the age of 78. She is survived by her daughter, Brooke Curry, and granddaughters Marisa and Reina Yamaki. She is the eldest of six children.
Cheryl grew up in the San Gabriel Valley but settled in Santa Rosa, Calif., to raise her family and build her career. She worked for many years at Lasercraft, with a fun and caring group of colleagues.
Cheryl moved to Livingston, Mont., where she began living as an empty-nester and enjoying the Big Sky Country and its rustic wilderness. She thoroughly enjoyed living and working near the Yellowstone River, escorting family and friends to nearby Yellowstone Park.
Upon retiring, Cheryl settled in Hibbing, Minn. She returned “home” to California to spend her final months with family.
She was predeceased by her brother, Paul Chiaravalle; and will be missed by her siblings, Susan Chiaravalle, Bonnie Baldwin, Jim Chiaravalle, and Jon Chiaravalle.
Cheryl was a kind person who spread laughter wherever she went; all she wanted was for her friends and family to be happy.
No funeral or memorial service will be held, pursuant to Cheryl’s request.
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Cozad as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.