Cheryl Ann Johnson

Cheryl A. Johnson, 63, of Hibbing, Minn., formerly Keewatin, Minn.,, passed away peacefully with family at her side on May 13, 2022, in Chisholm, Minn. The world has lost one of the kindest, gentlest, most caring, and generous human beings.
Cheryl was born in Hibbing on January 30, 1959, to Marvin and Pauline (Peck) Johnson. She grew up in Keewatin, and attended Nashwauk-Keewatin High School and graduated with the class of 1977. Cheryl went on to be the City Clerk of Keewatin for many years. She finished her career in customer service at Delta Airlines in Chisholm where she worked for about 25 years. Cheryl was all about her family. She loved her family dearly and was all about spending time with them. Cheryl never missed a birthday, graduation, or any other event for that matter. Her faith was important to her as she was active in the First Presbyterian Church in Hibbing for many years. She enjoyed decorating everything from her house out to the yard. She loved to shop and was never in a hurry to get anywhere. Cheryl always took her time… She also loved to travel, relax while watching movies and tv and of course adored her cats. Cheryl was the best aunt/babysitter anyone could have. Selfless, patient, and funny, she was always willing to help and lend a hand in any way she could.
Cheryl is survived by her mom, Pauline; sisters: Catherine (Brad) Williams, Sandra Johnson, Patty (Ken) Szweduik, Colleen (Todd) Clusiau and Kris (Lee Kosola) Johnson; nieces and nephews: Rachel, Eric (Mandy), Adam (Jessica), Ian (Kayla), Aaron (Christina), Alyssa (Tommaso), Amanda (Jason), Tori, Jake, Mathew (Britteny), Carrie (Eric), April (Jamie), Samantha (Dylan), Kiara, Jesse, Cera (Damon), Hunter and Willow (Ian); many great nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A time for visitation and celebration will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date with interment at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
The family would like to give a very special thanks to Ann, Sarah, Becky and all the nurses with Fairview Hospice for their amazing care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Range Regional Animal Shelter and Fairview Range Northstar Hospice.
