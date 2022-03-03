Cheryl Ann Holt Mar 3, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cheryl Ann HoltNovember 26, 1954 — March 1, 2022Cheryl Ann Holt, 66, of Mountain Iron passed away March 1, 2022, in Mountain Iron, Minn.Cheryl was born Nov. 26, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minn.Cheryl graduated Deer High School in 1973 and during her life worked as a real estate agent and broker before retiring to Texas with her husband.Cheryl is survived by sons, Sean (Amber) Holt, Mountain Iron; and Jeremy Holt, Grand Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren, two brothers, uncles, aunts, in-laws, nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband, Denis Holt; a daughter, Stephanie Holt; parents; and brother, Frederick.The family plans a private memorial to honor her memory. Please consider donating to the National Kidney Foundation on her behalf. To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Holt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cheryl Ann Holt Iron Genealogy Commerce Minn. Stephanie Holt Denis Holt Sean Memorial Load entries × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Trending Now Eric Alan Kunnari Michael Jon Niemi Michael Raymond Shoberg Dan ‘Danny’ Betters Jesse James Gerulli Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.