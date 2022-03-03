Cheryl Ann Holt

November 26, 1954 — March 1, 2022

Cheryl Ann Holt, 66, of Mountain Iron passed away March 1, 2022, in Mountain Iron, Minn.

Cheryl was born Nov. 26, 1954, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Cheryl graduated Deer High School in 1973 and during her life worked as a real estate agent and broker before retiring to Texas with her husband.

Cheryl is survived by sons, Sean (Amber) Holt, Mountain Iron; and Jeremy Holt, Grand Rapids, Minn.; grandchildren, two brothers, uncles, aunts, in-laws, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Denis Holt; a daughter, Stephanie Holt; parents; and brother, Frederick.

The family plans a private memorial to honor her memory. Please consider donating to the National Kidney Foundation on her behalf.

