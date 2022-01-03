Charmayne (Rorem) Nelson, 90, formerly of Grand Rapids and Hibbing, Minn., passed away peacefully on New Year’s Eve at Martin Luther Care Center in Bloomington, Minn. Charmayne grew up in Radcliffe, Iowa, where she proudly played basketball in the Iowa Girls state tournament. She attended college at Augustana in Sioux Falls, Iowa. After teaching Phys Ed in Waverly, Iowa, she married Walt Nelson and moved to Hibbing where they spent 35 years raising a family. She was an active member at Our Saviors Lutheran Church and taught at Hibbing Parents Nursery School from 1966 to 1979. They moved to Grand Rapids in 1989 and enjoyed retirement at their home on Lake Pokegama where she was a member and volunteer at Zion Lutheran Church, active in AAUW, and spent many years celebrating birthdays with her golf group. She and Walt would spend a month in Vero Beach, FL annually reconnecting with good friends. She spent her last years in assisted living at Majestic Pines in Grand Rapids and 9 Mile Creek in Bloomington
Charmayne had a deep and welcoming faith and treasured her participation in numerous bible studies over the years. She had a positive outlook, ready sense of humor, loved to read and was always up to date on current events. Always empathetic and caring, Charmayne had many wonderful friends she cherished. She loved giraffes and enjoyed her daily walks and exercise classes more than housework.
Later in life she was blessed to reconnect with a son whom she had given up for adoption nearly 60 years earlier. Becoming part of his family was a great recent joy.
Charmayne was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Walt.
She is survived by her sister, Janice Moe (Karl); brother, Jon Rorem (Sandra); daughter, Linda Spanish (George) of Bluffton SC, sons, Rick (Lisa) of Minneapolis and Mark Houser (Susan) of Jackson, WY; grandsons, Sam and Tommy; 15 nieces and nephews, and her special California grand and great grandchildren.
A service will be held in Grand Rapids later this spring. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to Zion Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
