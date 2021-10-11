Charlotte Fagerstrom Johnson, 96, of Chisholm, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in hospice at the Lustila’s Alternative Senior Living in Hibbing, Minn.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1924, to John and Ellen Fagerstrom in Duluth, Minn.
She attended Denfeld High School, Duluth, Minn., and graduated from UMD with a Bachelor of Science degree in Music. She was a member of Sigma Alpha Lota, a women’s national honorary music fraternity. Charlotte also was a member of the Cecilians Music Society of Duluth which was a special interest for her, as it was an opportunity to keep connected with the music community and it required a yearly performance of each member.
Charlotte married Cecil Johnson on Sept. 20, 1947, and lived in Duluth for several years before moving to Chisholm, where they raised their son, Philip and daughter, Sarah. Together they shared their home in delightful family and friend gatherings and had 37 wonderful years together. Her gift of music was appreciated by many, as she taught piano lessons and was the church organist and choir director at the Chisholm Baptist Church for many years.Charlotte also formed a youth choir called “Share.” This group of high school students even traveled to perform. She was a special influence on these young people. Her creativity was shown in her hospitality and the programs she designed to involve others in musical performances.
Charlotte is survived by a grandson, Victor; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil; son, Philip; and daughter, Sarah; parents, John and Ellen Fagerstrom; brothers, Stanley, Delphie, Swaney, Henry; and grandparents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Chisholm Baptist Church at with visitation an hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Chisholm Baptist Church or Bethel University Scholarship Ebenezer Fund.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.