Charlotte A. Tomassoni, 70, of Chisholm, Minn., died Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home in Chisholm.She was born June 8, 1952, in St. Paul, Minn., to Lawrence and Ann (Taylor) Gauvin. She was a longtime Chisholm resident.Charlotte is survived by her children: Dante (Tiffany), Danny (Anna), Chauntell (Mark) Morris; six grandchildren: Cecilia, Crosby, Wyatt, Davinia, Veronica, Josephina.She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Senator David Tomassoni.Private Family Services will be held.Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
