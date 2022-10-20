Charlotte A. Tomassoni

Charlotte A. Tomassoni, 70, of Chisholm, Minn., died Monday, October 17, 2022, at her home in Chisholm.

She was born June 8, 1952, in St. Paul, Minn., to Lawrence and Ann (Taylor) Gauvin. She was a longtime Chisholm resident.

