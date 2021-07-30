Charles Warren Bispala was born in Cherry, Minn. He attended Hibbing high school, where he excelled in Athletics. During his years at Hibbing junior college he won championships in Track and Field. He later attended the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis earning a business degree. He taught high school in Minnesota, while finishing his Masters degree. In his 30’s he moved to Northern California where he spent the rest of his life.
He still loved Minnesota and his Finnish roots and would travel home every summer. Charles was an avid traveler and often traveled to Mexico, he also took Spanish classes. Charles most adventurous travels were to South America and Central America, he visited Brazil, Argentina, and Costa Rica.
He was a devoted athlete his entire life. He coached basketball, track and field, and tennis. He was an excellent skier and avid rocker climber. He climbed Mt. Shasta twice, a mountain well known to climbers. Charles was also an avid writer; several of his sports articles were published in numerous papers, including the Sacramento Bee. He played basketball into his late seventies, and volunteered at College of the Siskiyous advising basketball players on technique. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in his early eighties, he fought the fight against Parkinson’s until the age of 91. Charles was a very disciplined man, he was quiet, humble and determined. He loved California, the weather and climate, but he never forgot his Finnish roots. He brought his daughter back to Minnesota every summer, so she could learn about Finnish culture and Minnesota.
Charles is survived by his wife, Virginia Bispala from Dunsmuir, Calif.; and his daughter, Brenda Yuponce; son-in-law, Wendell Yuponce from Sacramento Calif.; He is survived by sister, Carol Maki, Cloquet, Minn.; and numerous relatives in the Minnesota area.
Charles passed away at home with family surrounding him. Due to Covid a traditional funeral was not possible.
