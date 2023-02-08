Charles Waldemar

Charles Waldemar “Chuck” Dahl, age 73 of Mountain Iron died Monday, February 6, 2023 in Essentia Health—St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born December 1, 1949 in Duluth, the son of Russel and Karin (Peterson) Dahl was a graduate of Mt. Iron high school, class of 1967; attended Mesabi Community College and Vocational-Technical School in Duluth.
Chuck married Sharlyn Sweet on December 29, 1971 in Tower; and was a member of Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he volunteered as the mechanic for the Church bus and was a Youth Group Chaperone.
He was the #1 fan of his boy’s activities, spending countless hours building and flooding hockey rinks, building shacks and coaching. In the early years Chuck worked for Ulland Brothers Construction, then Lenci Enterprises, prior to spending 30 years at USS Steel Minntac, retiring as the Senior Maintenance Supervisor.
He was a race car builder and driver, loved fishing and hunting and anything related; snowmobiling, 4 wheeling, loading shells, creating his own fishing lures, a regular blood donor, enjoying Tuesdays at Mac’s, and was a problem solver.
Chuck is survived by his wife: Sharlyn; sons: Russell (Charissa), Stephen, and Timothy; grandchildren: Devyn, Brooke, Ashley, Derik, Parker, and William Dahl; siblings: Gordy (Sandy) Dahl, Sharon (Mark) and Nancy; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church in Virginia. Pastor Amy Janssen will officiate. A gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorials are preferred to Gethsemane Evangelical Lutheran Church, 901 Fourth Street South, Virginia MN 55792 OR McConnell-Modeen VFW, Post 137, 2021 West Superior Street, PO Box 161528 Duluth, MN 55816.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia.
