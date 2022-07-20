Charles T. Brletich, 80, lifelong Hibbing resident, died Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Guardian Angels Health & Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
He was born Dec. 3, 1941, to Thomas and Mary (Krempel) Brletich in Hibbing. Charlie attended Hibbing Schools and would later work for National Steel as a Truck Driver, retiring with over 30 years of service. He married Marlene Ebert on Jan. 16, 1962, and together they raised their 3 children. Charlie was a member of the Elks Lodge in Grand Rapids, Minn. He enjoyed camping, farming beef cattle and horses, especially playing horseshoes and tug-of-war, but Charlie’s passion was horses. He was always the life of the party and made many people laugh with his jokes.
Charlie is survived by his son, David (Sheila Krogstad) Brletich, Gilbert, Minn.; his daughter, Audra (Michael) White, Hibbing; sister, Rose (Dick) Moe, Puget Sound, Wash.; seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Brletich; brothers, Matt, Tony, and Frank Brletich; his sister, Katie Gibson, along with his parents, Thomas and Mary (Krempel) Brletich.
A celebration, “Cheers to Charlie”, will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at the Vene-Qua in Keewatin, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
To send flowers to the family of Charles Brletich, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.