Charles Stevens, age 96, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away after a very long life on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Charlie was born in 1926 to Steve and Pauline in Grand Rapids, Minn.. He married Mildred “Mitzi” Cigonovich in 1954. Charlie loved his family and served our country in the United States Navy for two years. He loved his apple tree and sitting in the sun. Charlie loved talking to anyone and was always joking around. His birthday was July 3 and knew how to celebrate. Charlie would never turn down a doughnut and loved his sweets. Charlie’s wish is to have a beer and tell jokes.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Pauline; daughter, Mary Ann; sisters, Ann and Florence; brother, Steve Jr.; and grandchild, Adam.
He is survived by his wife, Mitzi; children, Debbie (Ron), Grand Rapids, Barbara, Nashwauk, Karen (Mike), Chisholm, David (Cindy), Nashwauk, Bob (Sheila), Nashwauk; 13 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and godchild, Annette Kuusisto.
Per Charlie’s request, there will be so services or luncheon.
Per Charlie's request, there will be so services or luncheon.
