Charles Robert Coon, 79, of Hammond, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Charles was born in Grinnell, Iowa on Jan. 29, 1941.
Charlie retired after 48 years from ArcelorMittal. He was an avid, die hard Minnesota Vikings fan and a member of the Hessville Eagles 3117.
Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sharon Coon; daughters, Belinda Rees and Roni (George) Craig; son, Brian (Robin) Coon; grandchildren: Chris (Maryann) Sertic, Nick Sertic, Jessica (Marcus) Rippentrop, Tiffany (Scott Hinko) Craig, Megan (Gabe Smith) Coon, Lexi Maske, Kodee Maske and Victoria Farina; great grandchildren, Marissa Sertic and Brendon Sheaks; brothers, Dennis Coon and Erwin (Gail) Coon; sisters, Connie (Ted) Bielecki and Marianne (Rick) Haverkost; mother-in-law, Stephanie Sickles; brother-in-law, Garry (Jeani) Sickles; sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Brooke; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Elizabeth Coon; brother, Burdette Coon; and daughter, Jennifer Farina.
Services were held in Indiana.
