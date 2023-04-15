Charles Richard Young
Charles R. Young, 73, of Kelsey died Saturday, March 18, 2023 at home.
Charles Richard Young
Charles R. Young, 73, of Kelsey died Saturday, March 18, 2023 at home.
He was born on July 29, 1949 in Duluth, Minn., to Orren M. and Angeline M. (Happy) Young. Charles was united in marriage to Patricia Louise Anderson on June 16, 1973, in Duluth. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Saint Louis County. Charles enjoyed fishing, telling stories and spending time with his grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Lloyd Ketchum and oncology staff at Essentia and Essentia East Range Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patricia; son, Kyle (fiancé, Amy Fairchild) Young; daughter, Melissa (Steve) Gams; brother, Orren (Laurie) Young; sister, Carrie Rosendahl-Scouten; brothers-in-law, Clyde (Debbie) Anderson, Jon (Sandy) Rousu, Bill (Cindy) Rousu; special family, brother, Myron (Debbie) Marine; sisters, Marilyn (Jeff) Line, Christine (Nels) Kimball, Lucille (Roger) Braun, Laura (Scott) Muellner; grandchildren, Paige (fiancé, Devin Mayry) Chadwick, Logan Young, Alana Young, Rylee Young, John Chadwick; numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong best friends, Mark Schroeder and Steve Simek.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant stillborn sister, Brenda.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at the Cotton Community Center, 9087 US 53, Cotton, Minn., starting at 2:00 p.m. Military honors accorded by VFW Post 3044 will be held at 2:30 p.m. followed by Words of Remembrance at 2:45 p.m. by Pastor Robert Romig. A luncheon and time for fellowship will follow until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to VFW Post 3044.
Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. www.cron-sheehy.com
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.