Charles Martin Zidich

July 1, 1926 — February 12, 2022

Charles Martin Zidich of Buyck, Minn., passed into the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Sparta, Wis.

Born to Marko and Anna Zidich on July 1, 1926, in Virginia, Minn., Charlie grew up on Minnesota's Iron Range, completing an 8th grade education.

On Dec. 30, 1944, Charlie enlisted in the United States Army where he served as part of the 605th Post Company in the Philippine Islands. He was a rifle marksman, as well as working in motor transportation. He left the Army in 1946 and was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, as well as an Army Occupation Medal.

Upon his return from the Army, Charlie married his beloved wife, Helen Pender, in Hibbing, Minn., on July 19, 1946. It was in Hibbing they would raise their family. From there they spent some time in Wisconsin before settling permanently in Buyck, MN.

Throughout his years, Charlie worked a number of occupations including logging in Buyck, mining in Virginia, and across the Iron Range where he was President of the union.

In his free time, Charlie loved nothing more than casting a line and reeling in "the big ones." He loved fishing until the end, and had many stories to accompany his years spent on the water.

He also enjoyed hunting, golf, bowling, woodwork, carving, and traveling with Helen, which included panning for gold in New Mexico.

Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Helen (Pender) Zidich in 1996.

The family would like to thank the staff at Mary Crest Assisted Living for their compassionate care.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Zidich as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries