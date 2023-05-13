Charles Joseph Kealy
Charles Joseph Kealy, age 62, of St. Paul, Minn., passed away on February 20, 2023.
He was born on November 27, 1960, the son of Joseph and Joanne Kealy.
Charles loved his family and made it his priority to keep connected to all of his extended family through letters and phone conversations. He will be remembered for his kind heart, thoughtfulness, and generosity toward others. Charles loved to give what he had to others; he was re-gifting before it was a thing! In his younger years, Charles enjoyed playing games, especially Monopoly, Risk, and Chess, with his good friends Mike and Doug. He gave his all to the activities he chose to participate in: Competing with the Kellogg High School debate team and varsity soccer, participating in Boy Scouts, and blowing the crowd away with his talent show performance of Elton John’s “Benny and the Jets”. Charles loved music and studio arts, and was actively making music and creating paintings until the day he left us. Charles had a strong faith in Jesus, is a devout Catholic, and enjoyed attending mass when he was able.
Charles is survived by his mother, Joanne; brothers, Art (Cathy) and Chris (Susan); sister-in-law, Heather (wife of brother Bret); daughter, Joanna; and grandchild, Matilda; niece (Beatrice), nephews (Jackson, Mitchell, and William).
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; and brother, Bret.
A mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday on May 19, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, Minn., with Fr. Paul Strommer Celebrating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Charles Kealy can be sent to: Guild, 122 Wabasha St. S., Suite 400, St. Paul, MN 55107. (If you provide your address, Guild will send you a receipt for your tax purposes) Or online/electronically at the website: https://donate.onecause.com/guild/donate
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
