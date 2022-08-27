Charles Gorden Williams, age 73, of Gilbert, passed away Aug. 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.
Charles was born on March 6, 1949, to George and Dorthy (Nordgren) Williams in Minneapolis.
He was a proud veteran, serving in the Air Force, and a longtime quartermaster of the Gilbert VFW, he loved helping all who served or walked in the front door. Chuck was a mechanic and large equipment operator, working in both the logging and mining industries.
Chuck loved summer lake life in Tower, winters in Arizona, road trips, tools and tractors, people watching, boat rides, gathering with his family and many friends, and spending quality time with Cindy, whom he loved dearly. Chuck’s calm spirit and quiet wit endeared him to everyone he met.
Charles is survived by his wife, Cynthia Klaras; his children; Karl and Kate Williams (Scott Turner); grandchildren: Ophelia Williams, Cole, Avery, and Evalyn Thiel, Camielle Brielle, And J.R. Zietz; sisters, Jerri Brown and Karen Miller; stepsons, Doug (Allison) and Josh (Ashley) Thiel; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; and a brother, George Williams. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and community.
At the request of the family, in lieu of flowers, donations are to be made to the Gilbert VFW.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Gilbert VFW from 1 to 4 p.m. The Honor Guard will be present at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ziemer-Moeglein-Shavata Funeral Home in Gilbert.
