Charles F. Tomsich, 86, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
He was born Oct. 6, 1934, in Chisholm to Frank and Frances (Pucel) Tomsich. He was a lifelong Chisholm resident and a class of 1952 high school graduate. Charlie served in the U.S. Army and worked as a meat supervisor at Buehler’s Market in Virginia and Hibbing, Sunshine Biscuit Co. and retired from Gateway foods Inc. He was united in marriage for 63 years to Patricia Kay Tometie Oct. 12, 1957, in Kelly Lake in Hibbing. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, the Chisholm Senior Citizens Center and the Chisholm American Legion Press Lloyd 247. Charlie loved watching his grandson play hockey and having coffee with the guys. He played bass guitar for the East West Buttonairs as well as many local bands. He enjoyed woodworking, driving his RV and will be remembered as a good dancer and a talented handyman. His motto was always, plan your work and work your plan.
Charlie will be cherished by his wife, Pat; daughters, Debbie Lee, Brenda and Jon LaMusga; grandson, Jarek LaMusga, great-grandson, Weston LaMusga, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lorraine, Marge and Joann; brothers, Frank Jr. and Ed.
A private family service has been entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
Memorials may be made to the Chisholm Community Foundation and the Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice.
To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.