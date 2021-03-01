Charles F. "Chuck" Johnson, 91, of Hastings, died peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Augustana Care of Hastings.
Charles Franklin, the son of Carl and Lillie (Isaacson) Johnson, was born on Dec. 1, 1929, in Hibbing, Minn. Following his high school graduation, Chuck enlisted in the United States Navy during the Korean War and proudly served as Active Duty from 1952 to 1956. Following his release, Chuck was a 20-year Commander with the Naval Reserves prior to receiving his Honorable Discharge. Chuck's passion for the Navy led him to a lifetime member of the VFW Lyle Russell Post 1210 and a longtime member of the American Legion Nelson Lucking Post 47, both in Hastings.
Chuck received his Bachelor's Degree from Concordia Moorhead prior to receiving his Master Degree in Education from Rhode Island College in Providence, R.I. While in Providence, Chuck worked for a brief time at General Electric prior to teaching at Cranston East High School in Cranston from 1958 to 1967. In 1968, Chuck moved to Hastings where he was a longtime Assistant Principal until his retirement in 1992. Chuck truly loved his venture in Hastings, and enjoyed the many memories he made along the way. He enjoyed attending many sporting events over the years, especially to watch his grandchildren's teams.
After meeting his soon-to-be wife in the church choir, Chuck was united in marriage to Gladys (Weierke) Roberts on Nov. 27, 1970, in Watertown, S.D. They were active members of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Hastings where Chuck enjoyed being part of the men's group.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Gladys; children: Jeana (Aaron) Sandquist, Steven (Patsy) Johnson, Lynnea (Kenny) Ryan, Randy (Natalia) Roberts, Steve (Patrice) Roberts, Cathy (Tom) Hoeffel, and Caren Roberts-Frenzel; grandchildren: Tom, Sam and Jordan Roberts, Mike and Kellie Hoeffel, Greg and Kerri Calandra, Rita and John Frenzel, and Jake, Ashley and Alyssa Sandquist; great grandchildren, Vin Roberts and one more due in June; and by many other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and by his siblings and their spouses, Albert (Virginia) Johnson and Faye (Ed) Miller.
A Celebration of Chuck's Life will be held at a later date. Please continue to check back for updated information.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Chuck's Family as they are establishing a memorial bench at the high school in his honor.
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings. For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
