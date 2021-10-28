Charles E. Lindquist, 80, of Babbitt, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.

Charles is survived by a step-daughter, Karan Appelquist of Babbitt.

A funeral service will be held in Iowa in 2022.

Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.

