Charles Dale Anderson, 70, of Hibbing, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Charles was born on Feb. 3, 1951, in Hastings, Neb., to Delbert and Joyce Anderson. He graduated from Cook High School in 1969. He attended Tech School for diesel mechanics and later for CPA.

He worked for Pittsburg Pacific, Hibbing Taconite and then as a CPA.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Norma; eight brothers: Donald, Richard, Tom (Margo), James (Robyn), Brian (Gail), Gary (Amy), Robert, and Jeff; four sisters: Lois (Donny), Judy, Barb, and Patty (Ron); brother-in-law, John (Barb); many nieces and nephews; and special fur babies: Milly, Lucy, Cookie and Cuddles.

He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law; father-in-law; brother, Kenneth; niece, Megan; and two sisters-in-law, Dana and Mary.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit rangefuneralhomes.com.

