Charles D. Ross, lifelong resident of Nashwauk died Friday, April 29, 2022, at Hillcrest Suites in Nashwauk, Minn.
He was born Aug. 4, 1936, to Albert and Ruth (Neary) Ross in Nashwauk. Charlie finished school and enlisted in the National Guard. He later would be employed with Northwestern Bell as a technician, retiring after 38 years of service. He entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Joann “Joey” (Borelli) on Aug. 22, 1959, and they were proudly married for 62 years. Charlie served his community in the volunteer fire department for many years, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Nashwauk American Legion, St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church, and the Liars Club.
He also sat on the Nashwauk city council for 18 years. You would always see Charlie at church as an usher; he was an active member of the church for many years. Charlie loved the outdoors, he was a huge fisherman, enjoyed grouse hunting, deer hunting, and especially duck hunting, however his grandchildren were his pride and joy.
He is survived by his wife, Joann “Joey” Ross, Nashwauk; five children: Mary (Bo) Warmbold, Nashwauk, Christopher (Ann) Ross, Bemidji, Minn., Steven Ross, Sucker Lake, Alecia Ross, Grand Rapids, and Angela (Jim) Denny, Grand Rapids; brother, Michael (Rita) Ross, Nashwauk; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Albert Ross and Frank Ross.
Funeral services for Charlie will be 11 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. The Rev. Fr. Joe Sobolik will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Thursday.
Interment will be in Nashwauk Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
