Charles “Chuck” M. Luzovich, 74, of Virginia, passed away Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, one day before his 75th birthday.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1946, in Virginia to Jack and Dorothy (Rapsilber) Luzovich. Chuck graduated from Virginia High School in 1964 and attended Eveleth Vocational School where he received his “Dr. of Motors” degree in auto mechanics. Chuck worked at several mines and owned several businesses. He was an avid muscle car enthusiast.
Chuck also worked at AEOA as a bus driver.
Survivors include his wife, Chris of 51 years; son, Rich (Nichole) Luzovich of Gilbert; daughter, Kyle (Derek) Gangl of Chisholm; three granddaughters, Lilly, Grayce and Lolla; two brothers, Jack (Donna) Luzovich and Bill (Donna) Luzovich, both of Virginia; and the love of his life, his dog Hartley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Don and Yvonne Robillard.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at BG’s in Virginia, beginning at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
