After a three-week battle in the hospital where he fought courageously for his life, Charles “Chuck” J. Evancevich passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the age of 61 years, surrounded by his loving family.
Charles Evancevich was born on July 21, 1959, in Ely, Minn., to the late John and Mary (Keinath) Evancevich. He was baptized and later confirmed in Babbitt at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Chuck went to high school at John F. Kennedy in Babbitt where he graduated in the class of 1977. He then furthered his education at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. on a hockey and baseball scholarship where he graduated in 1981 as an officer. He proudly served his country an additional five years with the Air Force after graduation.
In the summer of 1987, Chuck met the love of his life, Brenda Porisch, and moved back to Babbitt shortly thereafter. The two were united in marriage on May 27, 1995. Their marriage was blessed with three children, Cassie, Carly, and Brandon. Chuck and Brenda lived in the Twin Cities for several years before settling back in Babbitt with their children in 1996. Chuck had many jobs throughout the years, starting out as a contract administrator at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Eglin Air Force Base until he was honorably discharged. He then worked for a variety of companies, primarily working in project management, until settling into his favorite role as a stay at home father (or “Mr. Mom,” as he liked to say).
Chuck was known to many as Chucky Jo or Tuna; he always had a smile to share that left a lasting impression on everyone he met. He was very active in his community, his children’s school, and his church. He was a fourth degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, a lifetime Legion Member, a member of the Association of Graduates for the Air Force, a member of the Paralyzed Veterans of America, and a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Of all his many accomplishments, Chuck was the proudest of his family. But, in close second came his sports career and military service. He was captain of all his sports in high school, where he pitched the championship-winning game for the Babbitt baseball team in 1976. He continued that streak into college, where he was captain of the Air Force Academy hockey team and amassed a 100+ point hockey career. He played any sport he could, even going on to play semi-pro hockey and win an ESPN-televised broomball tournament. He had many enjoyments in life which included hunting, fishing, playing hockey (all sports, really), coaching, camping, dancing, and cuddling with his grand-puppy, Mia.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Brenda; his children, Cassie (Hunter) of Minneapolis, Carly of Babbitt, and Brandon of Babbitt; brother-in-law, Allan Porisch; brother-in-spirit, Gary (Marsha) Lehrman; a niece, a nephew, and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Evancevich; and his brother, John Evancevich Jr.
Blessed be the memory of Chucky Jo Evancevich. He will be very missed.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Ely. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for the service and social distancing procedures will be followed. The family is also unable to have a gathering after the service, but a celebration of life is to be planned for July of 2021.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
