Charles ‘Charlie’ Lamere

Charles Joseph Lamere, 74, of Nashwauk, Minn., passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, peacefully at Fairview Medical Center in Hibbing.
He was born April 29, 1945, in Hibbing and graduated from Hibbing High School in 1964. He spent 2 years with the Navy in New London, Conn., where he met his wife, Janice. They moved to Nashwauk, where he worked for National Steel Pellet Company, retiring after 30 years.
Charles enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his friends and family.
Charles is survived by his ex-wife of 27 years, Janice Lamere of Nashwauk; three sons, Mike (Lori) Lamere of Keewatin, Tom Lamere and Owen Lamere, both of Nashwauk; sister, Evelyn Bertram of Chisholm; brothers, William (Sharon) Lamere of Cherry, and Ken (Georgia) Lamere of Chisholm; grandchildren: Samantha (Cody) Kozar of Nashwauk, Hannah Lamere of Nashwauk, Megan Lamere of Grand Rapids, Natasha Lakedon of St. Paul, Callie Lamere of Keewatin, Damon Meza of Nashwauk, and Katrina Meza of Duluth; two great-grandchildren, Avery and Valery Kozar of Nashwauk; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Alice Lamere.
An honor guard salute will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Keewatin Train Park (across from City Hall).
Fellowship and luncheon to follow at the Keewatin Community Center (Main Street). All friends and family welcome.
