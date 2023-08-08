Charles (Charlie) Allan Aro

Charles (Charlie) Allan Aro

Former Iron Range resident Charles Aro, aged 88, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2023, at United Hospital in St. Paul. He had been a River Heights Assisted Living resident in South St. Paul.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Aro as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
  
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries