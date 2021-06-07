Charles Alan Gross, 60, of Hoyt Lakes, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora, Minn.
He was born Oct. 29, 1960, in Aurora, Minn., to Glen and Joan (Rahier) Gross. He was a 1979 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School and later studied Water and Wastewater Management at Vermilion Community College.
On June 25, 1983, he married Holly Lampella in Hoyt Lakes. Charles worked as a plant operator for Western Lake Superior Sanitary District and retired from there in April 2020.
He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed cross country skiing, baking and cooking.
Survivors include his wife, Holly; children, Amanda and Glen; grandsons, Landon and Caleb; sister, Cathy (Dale) Coan; brother, Tom (Laurie) Gross; niece, Amy; and nephews, Joe, Tyler and Zach.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Joan; brother, Mike; nephew, Garrett; step-father, Bernard Sarich.
A gathering of family and friends of Charles will be 5 - 7 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 12, in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery with a reception following at the Hoyt Lakes VFW Club.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.