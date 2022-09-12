Charles A. Lindberg, 65, longtime resident of Balkan, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at home with his family by his side.
He was born March 20, 1957 to Charles G. and Freida (Taylor) Lindberg in Hibbing. He graduated from Hibbing High School and later attended Duluth Vo tech school achieving a two-year certificate. He was married on August 28, 1987 to Lola (Scott) Lindberg. He was employed with the City of Hibbing as a truck driver. Charles was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. He loved working on and restoring old cars as a favorite pastime. He enjoyed four wheeling, hunting, camping, sitting around the fire, playing the harmonica, and just spending time with his grandchildren. Music was a big part of Charles’ life. He played in several bands over the last 40 years.
He is survived by his wife, Lola Lindberg, Balkan, his mother, Freida Lindberg of Hibbing, three children, Lisa Lindberg, Sheri (Joe) Engstrom, and Kristy (Eric) Sarvela, all of Duluth, MN, sister, Caren (Paul) Wiinanen, Hibbing, five grandchildren, Zander Bushnell, Lianna Bushnell, Malina Oliphant, Reegan Sarvela, and Evie Sarvela, all of Duluth, MN, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles G. Lindberg.
Funeral services for Charles will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Trisha Andrews will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the 11 a.m. memorial service at the funeral home on Friday. A private interment will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. The Lindberg family would like to express a sincere thank you to Fairview Range Hospice, especially Hannah, Ed, Sue, and Jane for all the exceptional care that Charles received in the recent past. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at:
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.