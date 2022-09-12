Charles A. Lindberg

Charles A. Lindberg, 65, longtime resident of Balkan, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at home with his family by his side.

He was born March 20, 1957 to Charles G. and Freida (Taylor) Lindberg in Hibbing. He graduated from Hibbing High School and later attended Duluth Vo tech school achieving a two-year certificate. He was married on August 28, 1987 to Lola (Scott) Lindberg. He was employed with the City of Hibbing as a truck driver. Charles was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Hibbing. He loved working on and restoring old cars as a favorite pastime. He enjoyed four wheeling, hunting, camping, sitting around the fire, playing the harmonica, and just spending time with his grandchildren. Music was a big part of Charles’ life. He played in several bands over the last 40 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Lindberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries